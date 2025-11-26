False alarm: We have not arrested Ukpo Daniel DSS

Soni Daniel

Abuja:The Department of State Services has denied claim that it arrested the man who raised a false alarm that Fulani herdsmen attacked a Christian crusade in Nasarawa State.

Th service said in a statement by its Deputy Director Public Relations and Strategic Communication, Favour Dozie, that it neither arrested nor invited the said Evangelist Ukpo Daniel.

The secret police said: “This claim is incorrect and appears intended to cast the Service in bad light as well as stir public tension.

“For clarity, Evangelist Ukpo Daniel was never invited nor arrested by the DSS. His spouse, Elizabeth, who originated the post, when contacted, confirmed that she was with him at the Police Headquarters, Lafia. “Therefore, the Service views such misrepresentations in ways that could inflame tension or disrupt ongoing operations, seriously.

“Consequently, the Service advises the public to depend on verified information and communication channels to stem the spate of disinformation that may be exploited to further distort national security,” DSS said.