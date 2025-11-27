Ex-Gov Udenwa, Rep Ugochinyere, other Imo PDP leaders back Ibadan Convention

Achike Udenwa

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State have dismissed a recent statement alleging that the 2025 Ibadan National Convention was a “jamboree,” describing the publication as a futile attempt by aggrieved politicians to undermine the party’s renewed direction.

In a rejoinder issued on Wednesday, senior figures of the party in the state said the claims originated from individuals who were unsettled by the decisions reached at the convention, which was held on 15 and 16 November in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. They argued that the meeting, which was said to have produced the opposing communiqué, was neither representative nor legitimate.

The statement was signed by former governor Achike Udenwa; Hon Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere; Dr Rufus Omere; Chris Ozoemenam; Ugochukwu Nnawuihe; Mrs Ifeyinwa Arodiogbu; Dr Njaka Elec Chikeka; Augustine Ezeanya; Barr Uche Alisigwe; Melford Akonuo; Barr Chidi Chilaka; Mike Afoama; and Barr Obinna Nwabuisi among other Imo PDP leaders.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the resolutions of the Ibadan convention and pledged continued support for the party’s national leadership.

According to them, the November 22 gathering amounted to a forum of political actors who had lost influence following the outcome of the convention. They stated that the event in Ibadan succeeded in addressing long-standing divisions within the party and led to the removal of factions linked to Samuel Anyanwu, Austin Nwachukwu and former governor Nyesom Wike.

The group maintained that the party had tolerated internal dissent for too long and that the disciplinary measures endorsed at the convention were necessary. They described the exercise as a turning point that allowed the party to restore order and reaffirm its national cohesion.

They also rejected the claim that the Independent National Electoral Commission did not monitor the Ibadan convention, stating that INEC officials were present and later clarified that the commission did not recognise the faction allied to Mohammed and Anyanwu.

The signatories criticised the endorsement of Wike as “national leader” by the dissenting group, saying the designation lacked any basis within the party’s framework. They accused his supporters of enabling actions that were harmful to the party, including litigation and factional activities.

The Imo PDP leaders urged those opposed to the convention’s decisions to accept the outcome and warned that continued resistance could prompt the appointment of a caretaker committee for the state. They added that the Ibadan gathering provided Imo delegates with the opportunity to secure key national positions, including the National Zonal Woman Leader and the National Deputy Youth Leader.

They expressed strong support for the new National Working Committee led by Kabiru Turaki and called on members across the country to remain confident in what they described as the party’s ongoing renewal.