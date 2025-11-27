EPL: ‘I can’t wait’, Arsenal’s Madueke relishes clash with former club Chelsea

By Emmanuel Okogba

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke says he is eagerly anticipating this weekend’s Premier League showdown with his former club Chelsea, describing the fixture as a meeting between “two top teams.”

Madueke, who joined Arsenal after coming through Chelsea’s academy system, spoke to TNT Sports following the Gunners’ 3–1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The win keeps Arsenal top of the table with 15 points and extends their strong early-season form.

Madueke came on as a substitute before latching onto Riccardo Calafiori’s pass in the 69th minute to restore Arsenal’s lead.

“I can’t wait!” he said when asked about facing Chelsea. “You go eight weeks without the thing you love the most in the world, so you are chomping at the bit to just be on the pitch.”

With Arsenal sitting first and Chelsea second ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, Madueke said the matchup promises to be one of the standout games of the season.

“First vs. second, they’ve got a top team, we’re a top team, so it’s going to be a good game,” he said.

Chelsea is also in an impressive form, beating Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday. This follows a 2-0 league win over Burnley.