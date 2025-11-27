Enugu Govt intervenes over underage marriage at Igbo-Eze North

Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State Government has taken measures to nullify the underage marriage between a teenager, Amarachi, and a man at Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government of the state, following information about the marriage making rounds on social media.

The Enugu State Commissioner for Gender, Women and Children Affairs, Hon. Ngozi Eni, said the state had to intervene to nullify the illegal marriage, which had already been consummated.

The Commissioner had earlier invited them with a view to finding out why they would give out such a teenager in marriage, bearing in mind the negative effects of such underage marriage, including the risk of cervical cancer, the psychological effects and regrettable aftermaths. The Commissioner, upon their failure to appear before the ministry, made arrangements under which they were arrested: the parents, the parents of the said groom, the groom, and the matchmaker, a native doctor.

According to Amarachi, she was forced into the marriage and had not been to school. In a private conversation, Amarachi confirmed that she never wanted the marriage. The mother of the groom said he was an only son and that was why she had to secure a wife for him, but kept mum when told that she could not have secured an underage girl for a wife.

The matchmaker, one Mrs Patience, a native doctor, an Ezenwanyi, claimed she was unaware that underage marriage was a crime. The legal team of the ministry explained the relevant laws, including the Child Rights Law, and the penalties associated with child marriage, while the Permanent Secretary and HOD Child educated the parties on GBV, child rights and the risks associated with early marriage, such as VVF and cervical cancer.

The parties involved have been handed over to the security authorities for further investigation, while Amarachi and a two-year-old baby, whose mother had yet to be ascertained, were handed over to the HOD Child.

According to Eni, the state government would take necessary measures to nurture and empower Amarachi through education, while the marriage would be nullified. Eni also thanked the Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government, Hon. Ogalla, the House of Assembly member representing the constituency, and the Chairman of the Enugu State Civil Service Commission for their swift response.