End carnage in North East, CAN youth wing begs FG

•Backs Trump’s alarm on Nigeria’s insecurity

By Femi Bolaji, JALINGO

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN, North East Chapter, has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently end the ongoing carnage in the region, saying communities have endured enough pain, loss, and displacement.

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Speaking at the maiden North East YOWICAN convention held in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, the National Secretary of the group, Elijah Bako, said the region continues to bleed from worsening insecurity, systemic challenges, and targeted violence—conditions he described as both heartbreaking and unacceptable.

According to him, “As one of the region’s most affected by insecurity, displacement, violence, and systemic challenges, the North East speaks with a voice of sorrow yet hope.

“We call on government at all levels—federal, state, and local—to urgently and responsibly address these matters with honesty and commitment. Our people have suffered enough. Our communities need healing, restoration, and meaningful intervention.”Bako, who lamented the devastating impact of terror attacks over the years, said the group fully aligns with the recent alarm raised by former U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the insecurity in Nigeria.

He said, “The recent wake-up call made by President Donald Trump of the United States has once again drawn global attention to the ongoing challenges facing Nigeria. Any attempt to downplay or distort this truth is a product of media misrepresentation.”

The YOWICAN scribe insisted that those who live outside the region cannot dictate the realities of people who face daily threats to their lives, stressing that the truth must be told without fear.

“While some individuals may hold contrary opinions—many of whom do not reside in communities facing these realities daily—we who live here cannot mortgage our faith, voice, or conscience for temporary gain or political convenience,” he stated.

Bako called on Christian leaders and the entire Christian community not to remain silent, warning that silence could jeopardise the future and weaken the resolve of the next generation.

“To our parents and the entire Christian community, the time to speak is now. Your voice is the foundation upon which we will build our future. If you remain silent in times like these, you risk silencing the voice and faith of the next generation,” he said.

YOWICAN reaffirmed its commitment to speaking out against all forms of killings, urging the government to adopt decisive measures that will restore peace and rebuild shattered communities across the North East.

Vanguard News