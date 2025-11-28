Empty arenas, cancelled shows: Burna Boy and the global reality of ‘cancel culture’

By Enitan Abdultawab

Fame, unlike art itself: whether music, literature, or film: exists in a vacuum. Celebrities, by virtue of their visibility, wield influence over the narratives that surround them. They are, in effect, the architects of their own fame, and occasionally, their own disrepute.

Burna Boy, Nigeria’s Grammy-winning Afrobeats superstar, is almost becoming a prime example. His music has propelled him to global stages, yet with visibility comes scrutiny, and in the age of social media, no action goes unnoticed. The artiste’s career illustrates how swiftly public adoration can shift into widespread criticism, particularly under the lens of cancel culture.

Denver Controversy: How it all started

The recent incident in Denver, Colorado, has brought Burna Boy into the global conversation about celebrity accountability. During a concert, the artiste asked a couple to leave the venue after the woman appeared to be sleeping. He later defended the action on social media, arguing that performers have a right to maintain respect and decorum. He compared the scenario to passengers upsetting pilots or students disrupting classrooms, emphasizing that even talent does not entitle fans to disrupt a performance.

The incident ignited debate: should artistes be untouchable because of their talent? Do fans have a moral right to intervene when a star acts in ways they find objectionable? These questions echo far beyond Nigeria, illustrating the global stakes of modern celebrity behaviour.

Global Reactions: Eminem, Rihanna, and International Accountability

The Denver incident drew attention from notable international artistes. Eminem described the act as “not cool,” while Rihanna deemed it “not too ok.” Such commentary underscores the interconnectedness of the modern music industry: a decision made in one city can resonate worldwide, influencing perceptions among peers, fans, and the media.

Other international cases mirror this dynamic. Chris Brown faced severe backlash after assaulting Rihanna, leading to concert bans and widespread protest. Kanye West endured a global boycott after making antisemitic and pro-Nazi statements, resulting in cancelled appearances and petitions against him. In both instances, reputational damage was mitigated over time through public statements, apologies, and careful management of public image.

Tour Fallout: Empty Arenas and Cancellations

Following the Denver controversy, several U.S. tour dates reportedly faced challenges, with some shows cancelled. Media reports attribute these disruptions to backlash and fans criticism following the incident. While exact ticket numbers are unverified, the cancellations highlight how public opinion, amplified by social media, can impact an artiste’s commercial and cultural reach in real time.

Burna Boy’s situation illustrates a broader truth: cancel culture has evolved into a global phenomenon. Actions in one country can trigger reactions worldwide, influencing reputation, commercial success, and cultural perception. From Lagos to Denver, celebrity actions are scrutinized in real time, and the interplay between fan expectations, peer reactions, and public scrutiny creates high stakes for artists navigating both moral and professional pressures.

Ultimately, the Denver incident raises larger questions about the responsibilities of public figures: Should artistes be immune from criticism because of talent? How much accountability do fans have in judging their favorite performers? And how do cultural norms: both local and global — shape these expectations?

Burna Boy’s experience demonstrates the delicate balance artists must maintain between creative expression, personal boundaries, and the relentless scrutiny of a global stage. Cancel culture is not just a local or national issue: it is a transnational reality, a reflection of how connected and instantaneous public judgment has become.

Local Dynamics: Naira Marley and Yul Edochie

Cancel culture in Nigeria operates on similar principles but manifests uniquely. Artistes such as Naira Marley and actor Yul Edochie have faced intense public backlash for perceived missteps.

Naira Marley, known for provocative lyrics and controversial social commentary, has been repeatedly targeted online for behavior deemed inappropriate, including alleged comments condoning social unrest. Despite waves of outrage and calls for boycotts, his fanbase: the “Marlians” have repeatedly revived his career, demonstrating the volatile but often temporary nature of online cancellation.

Yul Edochie, a prominent actor and public figure, experienced backlash following statements on social issues that many perceived as divisive or insensitive. Social media campaigns condemned his remarks, and his public persona temporarily suffered. Yet, over time, the attention cooled, and he resumed professional activity, reflecting how cancel culture in Nigeria can roar loudly but fade quickly.

These cases highlight the dual nature of cancel culture in Nigeria: it can impose immediate reputational costs, yet it is unpredictable, influenced by audience sentiment, fan loyalty, and broader cultural contexts.

Empty arenas and cancelled shows are more than commercial setbacks; they are markers of a world where fame, accountability, and public opinion intersect with unprecedented intensity. Burna Boy’s story, alongside examples from Naira Marley, Yul Edochie, and international artistes, underscores how cancel culture has become a defining feature of modern celebrity: volatile, emotionally charged, and capable of reshaping careers across borders.