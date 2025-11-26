Embarrassing presidential pardon

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, October 9, 2025, granted clemency to 175 convicts in the exercise of his discretionary power of Prerogative of Mercy, as contained in Section 175 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). The decision was aimed at correcting what he saw as past injustices, promoting national reconciliation, and advancing justice sector reforms.

Yet, what was expected to be an act of compassion and fairness instead sparked widespread outrage across the country. The backlash was not without reason as individuals convicted of serious economic crimes such as drug peddling, kidnapping, murder and their likes were included in the list.

While many see the pardon as constitutionally permissible, it was argued that the act contravenes the moral imperatives of retributive justice and restorative equity as it inflicts psychological trauma on victims’ families, perpetuates systemic injustice, and erodes the deterrence mechanisms essential for societal stability. So, what should have been an exercise in mercy guided by moral and national interest became a test of integrity for the administration.

To his credit, President Tinubu responded to the public criticism with his usual willingness to make amends. Twenty days after, on October 29, 2025, after consultations with the Council of State, he ordered a review of the list, removing individuals convicted of serious crimes and commuting the sentences of some others.

He also directed that the Secretariat of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy be relocated from the Ministry of Special Duties to the Federal Ministry of Justice. However, this step, while welcome, is not enough. The entire pardon process needs to be thoroughly investigated and reformed. Nigerians deserve to know who recommended these individuals, on what basis they were selected, and whether the Advisory Committee and the Council of State discharged their duties responsibly.

If the process was manipulated or compromised by vested interests, those responsible must be identified and sanctioned. Heads must roll, not out of vengeance, but to restore public confidence in the justice system and reaffirm the principle that no one is above the law.

The shoddy job, which ended up exposing the president to avoidable embarrassment, calls to question the vesting of such a job with politically-exposed Special Duties in the first place. Also, why couldn’t anyone in the Council of State spot these anomalies? Must they rubber-stamp everything?

Going forward, Nigeria needs a clear, criteria-based pardon framework, anchored on transparency, ethical scrutiny, and public accountability. Only cases involving miscarriage of justice, ill health, or national reconciliation should qualify. The sanctity of justice cannot be compromised. Until those who abuse power face real consequences, whether they occupy government offices or advisory councils, Nigeria will continue to battle impunity at the highest levels.

There should be consequences for those who caused the embarrassment.