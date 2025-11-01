Eleventh hour miracle is possible, by Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, we are welcome to the 11th month. Gradually, the year we started together is winding down.

It has come with its ups and downs but the fact that you and I are still standing is an assurance that God still has us in mind.

In other words, with God on our side, it doesn’t matter what we may be passing through, we are overcomers in Christ.

In the name of Jesus Christ whatever is making you a subject of mockery would soon be the subject of your testimony.

Beloved, what do we mean by eleventh hour? Many definitions abound but let’s consider this. Remember, bedtime ends at the eleventh hour. Once it is twelve midnight, it’s a new day. If you go to be at this time it is counted as a.m and not p.m.

So the eleventh hour is that hour that you give up for the day’s work. It is the hour that you say to yourself, ” I have done my best for the day”.

It could also be for another person, a time to give up on what the person failed to achieve.

It is also the time that an event is about to close. For instance, at a party, once it is 11p.m., the host is likely to be packing off some of the items used for the party.

However, for those that trust in the LORD, the eleventh hour could be that our when the unexpected indeed a miracle happens.

When a woman has reached the age of 40, she can be said to be at the 11th hour of her productive life.

Scientifically, doctors could say, her eggs have become too weak or she has irregular ovulation.

These are signs of the 11th hour or her life.

Such a person could see the 11th hour as the time that hope seems lost.

The eleventh hour could be the period that one becomes ashamed of an issue or the time that the voices of mockers would become so loud.

Let’s look at an incident that occurred in the 11th hour in the Holy Bible.

You are probably familiar with the wedding in Cana of Galilee.

John 2 vs. 1-3 ( KJV): ” And the third day there was a marriage in Cana of Galilee; and the mother of Jesus was also there;

And both Jesus was called, and his disciples to the marriage.

And when they wanted wine, the mother of Jesus saith to him, They have no wine”.

This was a party that had progressed with food, drinks, entertainment etc. The party was in full swing but wine got exhausted and as typical with such ceremonies, people must have started to grumble.

The groom and bride must be worried about what to do so that people would not say unpleasant things to them.

It was a time that they either produced more wine or be a subject for ridicule.

Mary, the mother of Jesus knew that being the Son of God, he could turn things round in their favour. Hence she turned to our Lord, to say ” they have no wine”.

She wanted to save the new couple from embarrassment or shame.

Jesus responded in verse 4 ” Jesus saith unto her, Woman, what have I to do with thee? mine hour is not yet come”.

He however directed that pots be filled with water. You know the rest of the story. Water became wine and that was the first miracle of Jesus recorded in the Holy Bible.

Verses 9 &10 tell us more: ” When the ruler of the feast had tasted the water that was made wine, and knew not whence it was: ( but the servants which drew the water knew;) the governor of the feast called the bridegroom.

And saith unto him, Every man at the beginning doth set forth good wine; and when men have well drunk, then that which is worse: but thou hast kept the good wine until now”.

His word confirms that the sweeter wine was given towards the end of the party.

That could be the 11th hour in this circumstance but the intervention of Jesus turned the party that to end with shame, to the one that was filled with joy and fun again.

The couple that would have been disgraced became celebrated. This would be your story even before this year ends in Jesus name.

Beloved, the 11th month is your 11th hour and if you hold on firmly to your faith, God is able to give you an 11th hour miracle that would put an end to tears, shame and mockery.

At this stage, I will share the testimony of a couple in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Hearken Unto Me ( HUMOL) service.

A couple waiting on the Lord for 18 years, held on to their faith despite what mockers said about them.

To the glory of God on October 3, 2025, the Lord gave them a set of triplets; two boys and a girl.

You can imagine how old they would be when the children were born.

God showed up for them at the 11th hour of their lives and gave them a miracle that amazed doctors.

Worries of 18 years became an amazing testimony. God gave them what could have taken six years to achieve in one day. Isn’t God wonderful?

No wonder he said, in Jeremiah 32 vs. 27: ” Behold, I am the LORD, the God of all flesh: is there anything too hard for me?

From the same programme, I share another testimony of a lady who was heavily in debt.

She said she owed someone and the person had started asking for her money to the point that the Debtor had become so embarrassed that she was afraid to go out lest the person she owes sees her.

Rather, than cry to man or begin to look as if her world had collapsed, she turned to God in prayer.

Then friend that she hadn’t seen for a while called her and asked why she sounded so low.

She opened up to her friend and within an hour, her friend sent to her as gift the exact amount she owed.

That was how a sudden miracle wiped out her tears over debts.

For the greater part of the years, she was a debtor but in the month of October when saw a hopeless situation with the year coming to an end, God showed up for her in the 11th hour.

Brethren, you are in the 11th month, take your service to God seriously, take your prayer life to the next level and watch out for how God responds to your request.

When people say it is over for you, just know that God is about to begin with you and what they would see will shut their mouths permanently.

Enjoy the LORD’s peace.