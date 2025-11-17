Electricity workers threaten nationwide shutdown

…Halt power supply to Imo over attack, abduction of staff

…Imo transmission incident a dispute, not abduction — Police

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Emmanuel Iheaka

The nation’s electricity supply may face a major crisis as the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, has threatened a nationwide shutdown, following alleged attack on staff of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, by armed police officers at Egbu 132/33kV Transmission Substation in Imo State.

The union, in reaction to what it described as a “brutal invasion,” has already directed its members to halt power supply operations in Imo State until further notice.

NUEE said the decision became necessary after workers on duty were allegedly beaten, held hostage at gunpoint, and some abducted by police officers said to be acting on the orders of the state.

The incident has ignited widespread outrage within the power sector, with the union warning that it would withdraw services nationwide unless authorities took immediate action to guarantee the safety and protection of electricity workers across the country.

The police, said to be acting on behalf of the state, reportedly entered the substation’s control rooms by force, vandalising equipment and disrupting operations.

Workers on duty were allegedly held at gunpoint, assaulted, while some were abducted to an undisclosed location.

A statement by NUEE’s Acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike, late Saturday night, read: “NUEE expresses deep shock and outrage over the level of gangsterism and unprofessional conduct displayed today (yesterday) by police officers acting on behalf of Imo State government.

“These officers forcibly invaded and vandalised the control rooms at Egbu 132/33KV Transmission Substation in an attempt to compel operators to grant an illegal outage.

“During the invasion, the officers allegedly disconnected power at gunpoint and held all staff on duty hostage, forcing them to open breakers under duress.

“They further unleashed violence on our members, beating, molesting and assaulting every staff member in sight. Personal belongings, including phones, laptops, and vehicles, were destroyed, while CCTV cameras were also vandalised.

“The police officers executed this brutal and barbaric assault on innocent workers and abducted them to an undisclosed location.

“NUEE strongly condemns this reprehensible act and demands the immediate release of our abducted members. We also call for a formal undertaking from TCN management, the Federal Ministry of Power, and the Inspector General of Police to ensure the protection of our members and to prevent any further traumatising incidents of this nature by putting the police in check.

“Additionally, we demand the immediate replacement of all staff property damaged or taken away, and we insist that all assaulted workers be provided with full medical attention.

“Consequently, NUEE directs all members to stay away from the office until further notice, as we cannot continue to work under conditions of brutality, intimidation, and threats to life. Work can only resume when the safety of staff and property is fully guaranteed.

“Failure to address these issues promptly will leave the union with no alternative but to withdraw our services nationwide until adequate safety and protection are secured at all workplaces.”

Imo transmission incident a dispute, not abduction — Police

Reacting yesterday, Imo State police command dismissed the allegation that its men abducted or took hostage operators at the Egbu Transmission Substation in Owerri.

The Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, who gave the clarification in a statement, said the incident was an “operational disagreement” between Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, and Orashi Electricity Distribution Company.

According to the police, ongoing investigations will reveal the full details.

The statement read: “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, to launch a full-scale investigation to ascertain the remote and immediate circumstances surrounding the incident reported at the Egbu 132/33kV Transmission Substation on 15/11/2025.

“Preliminary findings show that there is no indication that National Integrated Power Transmission Company, NISO, or Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, personnel were abducted, held hostage, or forced to disconnect any facility.”

“Current findings indicate that the situation stems from an operational disagreement involving the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, and the Orashi Electricity Distribution Company, which the chairman of the Imo State Electricity Regulatory Commission, ISERC, was present to resolve. The investigation will establish all facts objectively.”

The command assured residents that it has taken full control of the situation and implemented necessary measures to maintain peace and protect the facility.

“In synergy with Imo State government, the command remains fully committed to ensuring that TCN/NISO operators and all electricity personnel carry out their duties safely, professionally, and without intimidation.

”Measures have also been taken to prevent any future occurrence and to safeguard critical infrastructure across the state,” it assured.