Ejiofor warns FG as Trump’s threats spark diplomatic concerns

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a seasoned lawyer, has warned the Federal Government against downplaying the diplomatic implications of the warlike threats issued by United States President Donald Trump over alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria.

In a press statement titled “When the Eagle Roars: President Trump’s War Directive and the Diplomatic Reverberations Nigeria Must Not Ignore,” Ejiofor cautioned that “when a man who commands the world’s most sophisticated military machine speaks, it is wise—indeed, prudent—for nations to listen.”

According to him, “when that man happens to be Donald J. Trump, a figure known for making words do the work of missiles, discerning minds must go beyond the surface and read between the ferocious lines.”

Ejiofor said Trump’s recent post on his Truth Social platform, in which he described Nigeria as a “now disgraced country” and hinted that the United States might “go in guns blazing,” should not be dismissed as mere rhetoric.

“It is a thunderclap with diplomatic tremors,” he said.

He noted that every syllable uttered by the Commander-in-Chief of the world’s most formidable army carries weight, adding that the U.S. leader’s history of decisive action should compel Nigerian officials to take his words seriously.

Ejiofor went on to unpack Trump’s statements, highlighting three key points:

The phrase “USA may very well go into that now disgraced country guns blazing” signals readiness and impatience with what is perceived as Nigeria’s moral or security collapse.

The claim that he has ‘instructed the Department of War to prepare for possible action’, though unofficial, should send shocks through diplomatic circles.

The chilling promise that any attack would be “fast, vicious, and sweet”, language reminiscent of pre-invasion rhetoric in past U.S. military campaigns.

Ejiofor argued that dismissing these remarks as the theatrics of an ageing political figure would be dangerously naïve.

“When the Eagle of the West clears its throat, the wise dove listens,” he warned.

He said Trump’s description of Nigeria as a “disgraced country” reflects deep diplomatic frustration, particularly regarding the government’s engagement with terrorists under what he called the “deceptive banner” of peace dialogue.

He questioned how a sovereign nation justifies photo-ops with bandits “draped in ammunition belts like fashion accessories” while innocent Christians are being slaughtered.

“These public spectacles of appeasement, cloaked as amnesty, are more than national embarrassment—they are moral capitulations,” he said.

Ejiofor added that foreign governments, especially one as security-driven as the United States, cannot watch such developments without drawing conclusions.

He condemned Nigeria’s inconsistent approach to insecurity, noting that while officials oscillate between denial and diplomacy, villages continue to burn.

Referencing recent viral videos showing the gruesome execution of 12 Christians, including a pastor, by jihadist Fulani herdsmen, he said such atrocities amount to a national indictment.

“If our security apparatus fails to decisively confront these killers, the vacuum will invite foreign intervention,” he said. “And when the Americans decide to act, as history shows, they seldom knock politely.”

Ejiofor warned that the U.S. intelligence network operates with precision and policy, not guesswork, and that Trump’s words—whether adopted officially or not—have already planted a seed in global discourse.

“It would be wise for the Nigerian government to make hay while the sun still shines,” he advised, cautioning that any ensuing “storm” may not wait for diplomatic clearance.

“The time for excuses has expired. The time for action is now,” Ejiofor declared.