Ejike Asiegbu leads Jury for 15th Zuma International Film Festival

By Benjamin Njoku

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has announced the constitution of a nine-member jury, led by veteran actor and director Ejike Asiegbu, for the 15th edition of the Zuma International Film Festival.

The festival is scheduled to take place from December 1st to 5th, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria. The jury, with renowned Nigerian and foreign filmmakers as members, will adjudicate on all entries in the competitive category of the film festival. This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital and signed by Brian Etuk, NFC’s Director of Public Affairs.Mr. Ejike Asiegbu, a former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), and presently an Executive Director of the Actors Charity Foundation (ACF), and also a board member of the Audio Visual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS), is expected to bring his wealth of experience as Chairman of the Jury and those of other members to select winners for the covet prizes of the Zuma international film festival. Mr. Asiegbu, the statement added, is one of the most consistent documentarist of Nigeria’s vibrant movie industry, committed to Nigeria’s arts, theatre and film development.

Asiegbu is a veteran actor, director, and producer celebrated for his outstanding contributions to the growth and professionalism of Nigeria’s film industry. A thespian of the University of Port Harcourt with over four decades’ experience, numerous film projects and feature in more than 250 Nigerian movies, including Oscar Heman-Ackah’s blockbuster “Finding Messiah”; Ejike’s acting and storyline development skills, including being a culture activist, media consultant, motivational speaker, an advocate for good governance, gender balance, justice, equity, and human rights; make him a towering pioneer of Nigeria’s Nollywood.

Other jurors are Dr. Mohammed Ghazala from Egypt, Mr. Gilbert Agbor from Cameroun, Prof. Vincensia Shule from Tanzania, Mr. Hafizu Bello – Nigeria, Mr. Rasmesh Raparthi – India, Abdulkareem Baba Aminu – Nigeria, Fari Elysian –Russia, and Oskar Alegra from Spain.

Dr. Ali Nuhu, NFC’s Managing Director and Chairman, Festival Organizing Committee in the statement said that “the jury is most critical to the emergence of winners for the competitive category of entries and the composition reflects the premium and niche of ZUMA International Film Festival has assumed, considered as among the fastest growing film festivals and market in the Africa”. Credentials of members, he further said, qualifies them to be on the film festival jury, having contributed immensely to the growth of film production globally. “Their commitments to the development of film projects that have transformed storytelling into soft power and global influence are commendable”.

The 2025 edition of the film festival, Nuhu said, has been curated to offer wider and more inclusive opportunities for filmmakers and other stakeholders to further conversations on the strategic role of cinema in soft power diplomacy and creative economic growth.

“The shaping of global perceptions, strengthening partnerships, fostering of cultural exchanges; and the need to develop strategic policies that will enhance film production, distribution, exhibition, funding mechanisms are some of the features of ZUMA 2025”. Submission of film entries, which opened on Wednesday, June 4th, closed on Friday, September 5th, 2025. The Theme for ZUMA 2025 is “Storytelling for Global Influence: Film as a Soft Power and Economic Force.”