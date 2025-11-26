Eight dead, four injured in Oyo road accident

By Adeola Badru

Eight people have been confirmed dead and four others critically injured following a road accident along the Oyo–Ogbomoso Road on Tuesday night.

The injured survivors are currently receiving treatment at the State Hospital in Oyo, while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the hospital’s mortuary.

According to reports, the crash involved 19 passengers in total. Eight died at the scene, four sustained life-threatening injuries, and the remaining passengers suffered minor injuries.

Confirming the incident, the Oyo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mary Alo, said: “The accident occurred on Tuesday. Nineteen people were involved.”

“Eight persons died, while four people are receiving treatment at the State Hospital in Oyo. The corpses of the victims have also been deposited in the hospital morgue.”

Meanwhile, further details regarding the cause of the accident are expected to be released following ongoing investigations.