Edo Government, Germany partner to boost creative community

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State government and Germany’s Filmakademie have partnered to train young people selected from the three senatorial districts on film making and cinematography boost the state’s creative community from where two finalists would participate in the coming AFFRIFF/Nollywood Film Workshop and then proceed to Germany for further studies.

The government noted that the plan by the German outfit to use Edo artefacts as basis for harnessing potentials would not doubt impact positively on the state’s creative sector.

The state’s deputy governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa made this assertion during a courtesy call on him by the German Filmakademie team in Benin City.

In a press statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Friday Aghedo, the deputy governor said that the collaboration would open channel for the training of more filmmakers in the state.

Idahosa said that “Exposure to documentary filmmaking and observance of international filmmaking standards through the interface of Edo State trainees with counterparts/students from the German Filmakademie would boost further film production and content creation.

“This will be based on present training of participants on the rudiments of cinematography, film production, film editing, and directing.

“The exposure will enable them gain invaluable skills at story telling and weaving beautiful stories which showcase the rich arts and cultural heritage of Edo State and its people,” he explained.

Idahosa commended the efforts of the two finalists who made it through to the German Filmakademie after a rigorous three weeks training/workshop and urged them “hone their skills, influence their peers, and push the content and quality of Edo state filmmakers to international standards.”

He told his visitors that the state is safe and prepared to welcome investors from any part of the world.

On his part, the Director, Entertainment and Creative Economy of the Edo Creative Hub, Amb. Solomon Okosun, said that the partnership aligned with policy direction of Governor Monday Okpebholo for creative industry.

He said the best two persons that emerged from the participants after the workshop would be sponsored to Germany for further studies.

“After a three weeks stay in Benin, trainees would head to Lagos State for the AFRIFF Film Festival haven learnt how to shoot documentaries, training on how to use the high end “ARRI ALEXA 35″ cinematography camera.”