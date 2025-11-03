Ebonyi cult clash claims two lives

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — Two persons have been reportedly killed in Oriuzor, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, following a violent clash between two rival cult groups.

The victims were identified as Ogele Ifeanyi, a barber who was attacked in his shop, and Nweke Obumneme Emmanuel, a tricycle (keke) rider who had visited the shop for a haircut.

Sources said the violence erupted as a reprisal attack after a member of one of the groups was previously killed.

According to community sources, members of the DNKI (Vikings) allegedly carried out the killings. Ifeanyi was said to be a member of NBM (Aye), while the second victim, Emmanuel, reportedly had no cult affiliation.

The attackers claimed they had been tracking Ifeanyi over his alleged involvement in the killing of a Vikings leader.

However, NBM sources denied the allegation, arguing that Ifeanyi could not have been responsible for killing a Vikings leader and still comfortably operate a barbershop in Oriuzor, an area dominated by Vikings. They also accused a local politician, identified as Victor, of empowering and shielding the Vikings, contributing to their growing influence in the area.

Sources familiar with Emmanuel maintained that he was not a cultist and was only at the barbershop for a haircut. They believe he may have been killed either by mistaken identity or because he recognized some of the assailants.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi State, SP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident and the identities of the victims. He added that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack and to apprehend the perpetrators.