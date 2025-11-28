DSS invites Datti Baba-Ahmed over ‘inciteful remarks’

Datti Baba-Ahmed

By Soni Daniel



Abuja: The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday invited the founder of Baze University, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed for expresing views considered by security agents as inciting against the Nigerian State.

The invitation of the Labpur Party’s vice presidential candidate to Peter Obi in the 2023 election was confirmed by a security source to Vanguard on Friday night in Abuja.

According to the source, there has been growing concerns over the Baba-Ahmed’s recent public remarks on various media platforms, especially those bordering on what the top security official described as bordring on “constitutional crisis.”

The security official said, “A few days ago, Baba-Ahmed was on national television blaming the judiciary and the military for allowing the swearing-in of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashmir Shettima. He even went to the extent of inciting the military that it was President Tinubu’s swearing -in that made it possible for them to look you in the face and call you ‘bloody fools.'”

“His inflammatory comments carry undertones capable of heightening national tension particularly given the sensitivity of Nigeria’s current political climate.

“It is also disturbing considering how similar narratives have contributed to instability in countries like Guinea-Bissau and other states, noted the source.

“I believe the secret police is treating his comments with caution. It has nothing to do with politics, but the corporate existence of our nation could be threatened if such rhetoric is allowed to fester,” he hinted.

“The complacency by the judiciary and military in not stopping the inauguration of President Tinubu’s administration as he was quoted leaves much to be desired.

“Such an invitation aligns with established protocols especially as his description of efforts to improve the security of the nation as a “joke” could agitate public sentiment and weaken trust in state institutions.

“These sessions are not punitive but are preventive, focused on clarifying intent, contextualizing the remarks, and preventing the emergence of narratives that could unintentionally fuel unrest,” the source told Vanguard.

Vanguard News