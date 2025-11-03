Don’t ‘crucify’ Tinubu over alleged Christian genocide – Group tells Trump

….…says Tinubu most religious tolerant leader in Nigeria

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The National Coordinator and Convener of Coalition of Registered Political Parties Members (CORPAM) in Nigeria, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the most religious tolerant leader that Nigeria has ever produced.

Oginni stated this, while reacting to the threat to attack Nigeria by the President of United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump, over the allegation of christian genocide in Nigeria.

The CORPAM made it clear to the Government of America that such an heinous accusations cannot and should not be placed on the door of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government in Nigeria.

According to Comrade Oginni, President Tinubu, though a practicing Muslim still allowed his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and his children to practice Christianity to the extent that his wife became a Pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

He further stated that President Tinubu deserves an accolades rather than persecutions. “For instance, some political leaders and leading aspirants who are core Muslims like Seriki Adinni of Yewa land in Ogun State in person of Hon. Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka ( GNI) who his wife is also a Deaconess is now toeing the foot steps of President Tinubu on the policy of religious tolerance”.

However, it is pertinent to state it clearly that the killings of Nigerian Christians is condemnable but such heinous crimes of the Islamic fundamentalists that is an act of terrorism cannot be placed at the door of President Tinubu’s administration, because both Christians and Muslims are being killed by the terrorists.

“The barbaric actions of the terrorists is condemnable and the best the United States government under the leadership of President Donald Trump could do, is to collaborate and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in this war against terrorism”.

“Conclusively, CORPAM emphasized that the half truth by the fifth columnists should be disregarded by President Donald Trump and American Government. A diligent investigation of the war against terrorism and challenges facing the country showed clearly that religion is never the major and remote cause”.