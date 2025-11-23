Decentralise Nigeria’s security architecture, says Mimiko

imiko

… as Ayedatiwa, Alaibe, Kuku Hail Ajube On Niger Delta Peace

Former Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State, yesterday, advocated for decentralisation of the security architecture in the country, saying effective security starts from the local community.

Mimiko spoke at the grand finale of the 13th anniversary celebration of Gallery Security Services Limited, founded by Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube, at Agadagba-Obon, Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He spoke as chairman of the event just as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, and a former presidential aide/chairman, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Kingsley Kuku, lauded Ajube’s patriotic role in the enduring peace in the Niger Delta.

The former governor stated that by its performance, Gallery Security had shown that if the country was serious about tackling insecurity to achieve positive result, it must decentralise its security architecture.

He said: “Some 13 years ago, Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gallery Security Services, approached me as the then sitting governor of the state and tabled his idea of starting a local security outfit that could complement the regular national security agencies in fighting crimes in our waterways and riverine communities. After a thorough review, I gave the go-ahead. So, I was part of Gallery Security Services from day one.

“Chief Ajube, the little seed you planted 13 years ago has grown to become a big Iroko.

Kidnapping, sea piracy, armed robbery and many other high profile crimes have by far vanished from our riverine communities and coastal waterways. Gallery has brought calm everywhere in our waterways.”

Aiyedatiwa, represented by his deputy, Dr. Olaide Adelani, while commending Ajube’s contribution to the peace of the state, promised to maintain the synergy between the government and the firm.

“We very much appreciate the efforts by Chief Ajube to ensure peace and security in this part of the state through Gallery Security Services in conjunction with relevant security agencies. We remain committed to strengthening the security architecture in the state, which is to collaborate with well-meaning individuals like Ajube. We will continue to work closely with responsible partners like Gallery Security Services.”

Alaibe, in his remarks, applauded Ajube’s courage, bravery and dedication, and for sacrificing everything to restore peace and order in the state’s and Niger Delta’s waterways.

He disclosed that Ajube, known during days as a Niger Delta freedom fighter as Shoot-At-Sight, was the key player, who during his tenure as the PAP coordinator, led his boys to totally surrender arms to the federal government in Ondo State.

Kuku, who delivered the keynote lecture titled: ‘From Creeks of Niger Delta to Global Eminence,’ for his part, contended that without peace, there can be no development, and that this realisation led to establishment of the security outfit by Ajube.

Kuku said: “He knew that development without security cannot endure. Recognising the persistent threats of piracy, kidnapping, and illegal activities within our waterways, he founded Gallery Security Services 13 years ago. What began as a strategic intervention has evolved into a critical partner in Nigeria’s maritime security framework.”

The Gallery CEO, in his welcome speech, said the company’s 13th anniversary was historic as it signified more than just the passing of years.