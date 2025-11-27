Dangote contracts SAIPEM, EIL, others for fertiliser expansion in Nigeria, Ethiopia

By Udeme Akpan

Dangote Group has put in place a series of strategic technical partnerships to support the next phase of expansion of its fertiliser operations in Nigeria, as well as the development of new fertiliser plants in Ethiopia.

The company said the collaborations mark a significant step in its long term plan to strengthen regional food security, enhance agricultural productivity, and deepen Africa’s position in the global fertiliser market.

Meanwhile, Dangote Cement Plc has also reaffirmed its commitment to deepening community welfare through sustained social investment programmes in its host communities across Nigeria and pan-Africa.

In a statement, Dangote Group stated: “Through these strategic partnerships, Dangote Group will increase its urea production capacity in Nigeria from the current three million metric tons to nine million metric tons annually. The existing facility operates two trains with a combined capacity of three million metric tons. The expansion will introduce four additional trains, enabling the Group to meet the rising demand for high quality fertiliser across Africa and global markets.

“In addition to the Nigerian expansion, the Group recently held the groundbreaking ceremony for a $2.5bn fertiliser plant in Gode, Ethiopia. The facility is designed to produce three million metric tons of urea annually and represents a significant step in Dangote Group’s commitment to strengthening food security and industrial growth across the continent”.

It stated further: “Topsoe will provide ammonia technology licensing and complete process design packages for six ammonia plants. Four of these plants will be located in Nigeria and two in Ethiopia. Topsoe is recognised globally for advanced ammonia process technologies that support efficient and environmentally responsible production”