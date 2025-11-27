Dahiru Bauchi is dead, Ndume mourns

Dahiru

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

The highly respected scholar died at the age of 98 after a brief illness.

In a condolence message shared on Thursday by his Senior Legislative Aide, Junaid Jibril Maiva, the senator extended heartfelt sympathy to the family of the late cleric, his students, and followers of his school of thought (Darika).

Ndume noted that Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi lived a life marked by piety, knowledge, service, mentorship, and values that inspired generations and strengthened the nation’s spiritual foundation.

“The late Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi was a fountain of wisdom, a guide to many, and a beacon of moral clarity. His teachings, compassion, and lifelong commitment to the propagation of Islam will remain deeply cherished,” the senator said.

He added: “On behalf of myself, my family, and my constituents who follow the Darika of the late cleric, we pray that Allah forgives his shortcomings, grants him eternal peace, and admits him into Aljannatul Firdaus. May Allah also comfort his family and all who held him dearly.”

Ndume further called on the Muslim community to uphold the legacy of the scholar by embodying the values he taught—faith, humility, and service to humanity.