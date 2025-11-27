Customs Board confirms 5 DCGs, 8 ACGs

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Board of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has confirmed the appointments of five Deputy Comptroller-Generals (DCGs) and eight Assistant Comptroller-Generals (ACGs).

The approvals were issued at the Board’s 64th Regular Meeting held on Tuesday, according to a statement released last night by the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, the statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mr. Mohammed Manga, said.

According to the ministry, the promotions were made in accordance with the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, and the Federal Character policy. They also included special promotions for ten officers recognised for exceptional professionalism and their contributions to national revenue generation and security operations.

The statement added that the reforms are part of the administration’s strategy to modernise Customs operations, strengthen leadership succession planning, and improve trade facilitation, transparency and border efficiency.

“As Nigeria expands non-oil revenue streams and deepens private sector–led growth, a more agile and technology-driven Customs Service is essential to reducing bottlenecks, improving clearance timelines and strengthening competitiveness under AfCFTA,” it said.