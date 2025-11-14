Croatia qualify for 2026 World Cup with 3-1 win over Faroes

Croatian players, officials and their relatives celebrate their team’s qualification for the World Cup at the end of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Europe zone group L football match between Croatia and Faroe Islands at the Stadion HNK in Rijeka, on November 14, 2025. (Photo by AFP)

Croatia came from behind to beat the Faroe Islands 3-1 in Rijeka on Friday and secure their qualification for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

After Geza David Turi had given the Faroes a shock lead, strikes from Josko Gvardiol, Petar Musa and Nikola Vlasic gave the 2018 World Cup finalists their ticket to the finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Victory gave Croatia a six point lead over the Czech Republic at the top of Group L with just a single game left to play.

Defeat ended the Faroes’ faint hopes of becoming the smallest ever nation to reach the finals as they can no longer catch the Czechs and secure a play-off spot.

Turi stunned the hosts on 16 minutes, picking up the ball just inside the Croatia half before striding forwards unchallenged and lashing home from outside the box thanks to a heavy deflection.

The lead lasted only seven minutes before Manchester City defender Gvardiol fired home the equaliser from an angle after some hesitant Faroes defending.

Musa shot home at the near post 12 minutes into the second half to settle Croatian nerves.

Vlasic then drove the knife in deeper still 20 minutes from time with a cushioned volley to beat goalkeeper Mathias Lamhauge, who had strayed into no man’s land.

AFP