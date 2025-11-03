Crisis: We can’t rebuild alone – Ilobu appeals to Gov Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the communal crisis that led to the destruction of properties worth two billion naira, the People of Ilobu, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Council Area of Osun State have appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke to extend his gesture in rebuilding the community.

Speaking with newsmen as part of activities to kick off the 2025 Ilobu Day celebration, the President Ilobu-Asake Development Union, Pastor Olufemi Salako, said the pleaded with the governor to reach out to those badly affected by the crisis.

While urging investors not to be scared away by the crisis, which he described as a setback, he described Ilobu as a peace-loving and investor-friendly community.

“While we believe that the era of commotions has gone, but the scars are still there. Over two billion properties destroyed remain in ruins. We call on Governor Ademola Adeleke to help us in providing succor to those seriously affected by the crisis, most especially, this year’s crisis.

“Businesses were devastated and many are yet to recover, and very many families become homeless due to the crisis. We hope the government looks into the ways of resetting our people in the two local governments.

“As always, we again extend hands of fellowships to our neighbors. The era of commotion, tension and animosity should be put behind permanently. We must come together now for greater good and Ilobu is ready to lead the charge for that new era.

“To investors you can’t chose a better location to take advantage of; an agrarian community with bustling youthful population, homely people, proximity to the state capital, transit route to neighboring state and fastest growing economy in this part of the state”, he said.

On the celebration activities, Salako disclosed that several activities have been lined up which include health outreach for adults, health talk for teenagers, while Governor Adeleke is expected to lead other dignitaries for the fundraising at the weekend.

“His Excellency Governor Ademola Adeleke is expected to lead an array of guests to our celebration and fund-raising program. The Asiwaju of Ilobu land, Chief Azeez Kolade, former Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Lasun Yussuf, among other illustrious sons and daughters shall be hosting a galaxy of guests from all walks of life for this year’s celebration”, he added.