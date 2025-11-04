Court sentences 3-man robbery gang to death

Court

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, yesterday, convicted and sentenced members of a three-man armed robbery gang to death by hanging for armed robbery and possession of firearms.

The offence, which was committed on March 2, 2024, at Oko Erin area in Ilorin, the state capital, about 6a.m., involved robbing of a victim of his Infinix Note 11 phone, with the use of gun.

Justice Justice M. Folorunso, while passing the sentence, wept and ordered, “The three young men be hanged by the neck until they die.” He, however, discharged and acquitted two young women, including a pregnant mother. They were arraigned on a four count charge of unlawful possession of firearms, aiding and abetting kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, among others. The accused, Aisha Haruna and Rabi Murtala, were arrested by men of the Police anti kidnapping squad on June 25, 2025, in Babanla community, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, while in a vehicle.

Other suspects in the vehicle fled the scene while the police alleged they found AK-47 rifle and 31 live ammunition in the bag of one of the women. The prosecution, led by the Senior State Counsel in the Ministry of Justice, I. Olorundare, had during trial told the court that the women were intercepted by the police and members of the local vigilant team about 5p.m., inside a vehicle that was carrying some young women whose movement looked suspicious.

Delivering his judgement that lasted over an hour, Justice Folorunso, said the prosecution failed to prove the allegations against the women.

According to the court, evidences by police witnesses were contradictory.

Justice Folorunso, who said that the defendant admitted that one English rifle was found in her bag during the search by the police, adding that evidence of the police witness did not state clearly if the weapon was AK-47 or AK-49.

He also held that the prosecution did not prove that there was evidence to commit illegal act by the women.

The judge, thereafter, discharged and acquitted them.

The court further directed their counsel to provide them with transportation fare to their places in Kaduna and Kanmbi community, Moro Local Government Area of the state, respectively.