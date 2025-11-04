Car vandals on the prowl in Calabar 

By Ike Uchechukwu

Residents of Calabar, particularly owners of Toyota vehicles and operators of car hire services, have raised the alarm over the increasing cases of vehicle vandalism across the metropolis, describing the situation as “a siege”.

Read Also: Immigration seizes Senator Natasha’s passport at airport

Recall that Niger-Delta Voice, NDV had earlier reported how hoodlums ransacked several streets, stealing brain boxes, window controls, and other electronic components from parked vehicles. Recent findings indicate that the criminals have become more daring, now targeting larger vehicles such as Toyota Hilux and higher models of Toyota Corolla.

Investigations by NDV revealed that at least 19 members of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATUN) were recently affected. Their Toyota Corolla vehicles were tampered with.

A medical practitioner, identified as Dr. Nonso of the Ministry of Health, also fell victim when vandals broke into an official vehicle in his custody and carted away all electronic gadgets and components.

Further checks showed that the criminals have expanded their operations to mechanic workshops located in isolated areas such as Asari Eso, Calcemco Road, Ekorinim I and II, Big Qua, and 8 Miles.

One affected driver, Nse Michael, lamented that despite having a modern alarm system, his car’s brain box was still stolen.

“When my electrician came to inspect the damage, he told me the thieves used a magnetic device to disable the alarm system. I now need almost N300,000 to get my car back on the road. It’s painful because by 11 p.m., Police patrols vanish from the roads,” he said.

Another victim, Abu Monday, recounted how vandals jumped into his compound at Ekorinim II and vandalized four Toyota Corolla vehicles parked there.

“We are helpless. The Police must act fast. Over 25 drivers have been affected, but many don’t bother to report because of loss of confidence. When you go to the station, they ask for money before taking your statement,” he lamented.

The South-South Zonal Coordinator of AUATUN, Comrade Stella Etim, expressed disappointment over what she described as poor policing in Calabar, urging both residents and security agencies to take community policing seriously.

“We have received nine official complaints, though many affected drivers prefer to stay silent. We appeal to the state government, Operation Akpakwu, and the Commissioner of Police to act fast. We’ve been assured of action, but we need to start seeing results,” she said.

When contacted, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer (DPPRO), DSP Igri Ewa, confirmed that only two cases had been officially reported—one at Akim Police Station and another at State Housing Division.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Rashid Afegbua, had held an emergency meeting with Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and tactical commanders, issuing strict directives to apprehend the culprits.

“I can assure the public that we are on top of the situation. So far, only two cases have been reported, but investigations are ongoing, and we will bring those responsible to book,” Ewa stated.

Vanguard News