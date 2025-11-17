Taraba Speaker, 15 PDP assembly members defect to APC

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Kizito Bonzena, has announced his resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also said he has now chosen to move to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing issues with factionalisation of the PDP at the national level.

He also said 15 other PDP House of Assembly members have also forwarded their letters to defect from the PDP to the APC.

They include Deputy Speaker Hamman Adama Abdullai (Bali 2 Constituency); Majority Leader Jethro Yakubu (Wukari 1 Constituency); Tafarki Eneme (Kurmi Constituency); Akila Nuhu (Lau Constituency); Musa Chul (Gassol 1 Constituency); and Josiah Yaro (Wukari 2 Constituency).

Others are Tanko Yusuf (Takum 1 Constituency), Veronica Alhassan (Bali 1 Constituency), Anas Shuaibu (Karim Lamido 2 Constituency), Nelson Len (Nguroje Constituency), Umar Adamu (Jalingo 1 Constituency), Joseph Kassong (Yorro Constituency), John Lamba (Takum 2 Constituency), Happy Shonruba (Ardo-Kola Constituency) and Zakari Sanusi (Ibi Constituency).

The speaker further stated that the decision is not personal but for the collective interest of the state.

According to him, “Our people should not misinterpret this decision of ours. It is for the interest of the state.

“We now have all 24 members of the House as APC members.

“We also want the people of Taraba to see this as the best decision for the state, and they should continue to support the government.”

Former speaker and member representing Mbamnga Constituency, Peter Diah, welcomed the speaker and other members into his party, the APC.

He also said the house had been generous to him and other APC members when they were in the minority, but he is happy that they have all now keyed into the vision of President Bola Tinubu and have joined them.

He prayed that their movement would be a new dawn for Taraba State and its people, having joined the party at the centre.

As it stands, there is no minority member in the Taraba State House of Assembly.