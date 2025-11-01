Video: PDP suspends Anyawu, Bature, legal advisers

Senator Samuel Anyanwu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Saturday, suspended its National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, for alleged anti-party activities.

Read Also: Court stopping our convention assault on democracy – PDP

The National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha, were also suspended.

The National Working Committee, NWC, took the decision at a meeting it held in Abuja on Saturday.

This is coming barely 24 hours after an Abuja Federal High Court stopped the forthcoming November 15 national elective convention of the party.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, explained that the affected officials committed several offences in breach of the PDP’s constitution.

According to a statement by the party, “National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; National organizing Secretary, Umar Bature; National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN); Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha, are suspended for one month and referred to the National Disciplinary Committee.

“During this period of the suspension, they cease to function in their respective capacities.

“In the case of the National Secretary, Pursuant to Section 36(2) of our Party Constitution as amended in 2017, the Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Arc. Setonji Koshoedo shall act as the National Secretary.

“In the case of the National Legal Adviser and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, the National Director of Legal Services is hereby directed to oversees the activities of the Department.”

Vanguard News