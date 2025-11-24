Atiku officially joins ADC

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the coalition-backed party he is expected to align with ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku made the announcement on Monday through his X handle, posting a photo of himself holding his ADC membership card with the brief caption, “It’s official.”

His move follows his July resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which had been mired in a prolonged internal crisis.

Atiku resigned from the PDP two weeks after opposition politicians adopted and unveiled the ADC as their political platform ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Why Atiku dumped the PDP

Hours after his media aide, Paul Ibe, announced his resignation from the PDP, Atiku explained the motive behind the move in a letter dated July 16.

In the letter addressed to the Chairman of PDP Jada 1 Ward in Adamawa State, the former Vice President

cited irreconcilable differences and a shift in the party’s direction away from its founding principles.

“I am writing to formally resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect,” he stated.

Atiku wished the party and its leadership well in their future endeavors and thanked them for the support and opportunities he received over the years.

“I wish the Party and its leadership all the best in the future. Thank you once again for the opportunities and support,” he concluded.