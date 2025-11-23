Borno Deputy Speaker confirms abduction of 13 female farmers in Askira-Uba

…As Rt. Hon. Askira, Sen. Ndume Urge Security Agencies to Intensify Rescue Efforts

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Askira, has confirmed the abduction of 13 female farmers in Askira-Uba Local Government Area by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP militants.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the victims, who are from Huyim District, travelled to Mussa District to harvest their farm produce. Although both communities are in Askira-Uba LGA, residents of Huyim had relocated their farming activities to Mussa due to limited access to their own farmlands.

Hon. Askira disclosed that one of the abducted women managed to escape and was reunited with her family on Sunday morning. The remaining 12 victims, said to be between 15 and 20 years old, are still being held, with their whereabouts yet unknown.

Reacting to the development, both the Deputy Speaker and Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) called on security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the safe rescue of the young women.

They further urged residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with security operatives, and provide timely information that could help prevent further attacks, while also praying for lasting peace in Borno and the wider region.