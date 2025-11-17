Border governance: NIS, IOM deepen strategic collaboration

By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has strengthened its partnership with the International Organization for Migration, IOM, as part of renewed efforts to improve border management.

The enhanced cooperation is expected to bolster institutional capacity for more effective migration management and border governance across the country.

Speaking at a meeting in Lagos, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Mrs Kemi Nanna Nandap, who disclosed this, said the engagement offered a strategic opportunity to review NIS–IOM cooperation and chart a roadmap for deeper collaboration towards modernised, technology-driven border management.

She acknowledged IOM’s contribution to institutional reforms, operational capacity enhancement and policy development, including the national border management strategy.

Similarly, NIS Zonal Coordinator, Assistant Comptroller-General, ACG, Echefulam Anugwa, said the partnership was a welcome development, describing it as a model for government–international organisation collaboration, commending IOM for its continued support.

IOM Nigeria Chief of Mission, Dimanche Sharon, in his remarks, commended NIS for its visionary leadership, citing its regional reference status in digital border governance through systems such as MIDAS, e-border solutions and enhanced identity management.

He emphasised that the engagement would help identify operational gaps, capacity needs and areas for impactful interventions in the next phase of NIS–IOM partnership.

The two-day engagement, with the theme, “Strengthening Strategic Collaboration for Effective Migration Management and Border Governance”, includes high-level presentations and technical sessions, aimed at producing actionable recommendations and a joint roadmap to guide future NIS–IOM collaborations.

The initiative is expected to bolster Nigeria’s leadership in migration management and border governance in West and Central Africa.