Bokku Mart apologises over offensive video, pledges stronger oversight

By Efe Onodjae

Retail giant Bokku Mart has issued a formal apology following the circulation of a video containing offensive and hurtful language, which sparked public outrage online.

In a statement released by the company, Bokku Mart clarified that the controversial video was created by an external influencer and uploaded by a third-party media agency without prior approval from its internal communications team.

While distancing itself from the content, the company acknowledged full responsibility for its publication on official platforms, stressing that it has taken immediate steps to tighten content approval and vendor oversight processes.

“We are deeply saddened and disturbed by a video recently shared online that contained offensive and hurtful language,” the statement read. “The language used was unacceptable and completely misaligned with Bokku’s values. Although the content originated externally, we take full responsibility for its appearance on our platforms.”

Bokku Mart said it has since introduced a strengthened internal review system to prevent a recurrence, adding that disciplinary and procedural reviews are ongoing to reinforce accountability among its partners and collaborators.

Reaffirming its corporate values, the company described itself as “a proudly Nigerian brand built on love for our people and communities,” reiterating its commitment to promoting inclusivity and respect across all engagements.

“Our mission is to make everyday life better for all Nigerians by ensuring access to quality products at affordable prices,” the company added. “We celebrate our nation’s diversity and stand firmly against all forms of discrimination.”

The company concluded by appealing to customers and the public for understanding, assuring them that such incidents do not reflect Bokku Mart’s ethos or long-standing commitment to ethical communication and community trust.