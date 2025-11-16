Blackout hits Imo as Labour withdraws workers after police raid

File photo: Blackout

…Demands release of abducted staff, Safety guarantee, replacement of vandalised equipment, others

…Threatens nationwide solidarity action

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

A sudden blackout hit Imo State, following a directive by the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, for electricity workers to withdraw services.

The move comes after armed police officers allegedly stormed the Egbu 132/33KV Transmission Substation, assaulting staff and forcing an unauthorized outage.

The police, said to be acting on behalf of the state , reportedly entered the substation’s control rooms by force, vandalizing equipment and disrupting operations. Workers on duty were allegedly held at gunpoint, assaulted, and some abducted to an undisclosed location.

The incident has sparked outrage across the power sector, raising concerns about safety, grid stability, and the protection of electricity workers nationwide.

A statement by NUEE’s Acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike. Saturday night, reads “NUEE expresses deep shock and outrage over the level of gangsterism and unprofessional conduct displayed today by police officers acting on behalf of the Imo State Government. “These officers forcefully invaded and vandalized the control rooms at the Egbu 132/33KV Transmission Substation in an attempt to compel Operators to grant an illegal outage.

“During the invasion, the officers allegedly disconnected power at gunpoint and held all staff on duty hostage, forcing them to open breakers under duress.

“They further unleashed violence on our members—beating, molesting, and assaulting every staff member in sight. Personal belongings, including phones, laptops, and vehicles, were destroyed, while CCTV cameras were also vandalized.

“The police officers executed this brutal and barbaric assault on innocent workers and abducted them to an undisclosed location.

“NUEE strongly condemns this reprehensible act and demands the immediate release of our abducted members. We also call for a formal undertaking from TCN Management, the Federal Ministry of Power, and the Inspector General of Police to ensure the protection of our members and to prevent any further traumatizing incidents of this nature by putting the police in check.

“Additionally, we demand the immediate replacement of all staff property that was damaged or taken away, and we insist that all assaulted workers be provided with full medical attention.

“Consequently, NUEE directs all members to stay away from the office until further notice, as we cannot continue to work under conditions of brutality, intimidation, and threats to life. Work can only resume when the safety of staff and property is fully guaranteed.

“Failure to address these issues promptly will leave the Union with no alternative but to withdraw our services nationwide until adequate safety and protection are secured at all workplaces.”