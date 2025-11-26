Bauchi gov disputes police report, says 5 policemen killed over ‘community issue’

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has disputed police report over the killing of five policemen by suspected bandits in Darazo Local Government Area during a patrol in the area.

Speaking during the opening of the state executive council meeting on Wednesday, Governor Mohammed dismissed the claim, noting that the incident was rooted in community-related issues, not banditry.

He insisted that the five deceased police officers were not victims of a bandit attack, contrary to earlier reports by the State Police Command.

“We had an incident in Darazo reported as banditry. But I want to tell you that it is not banditry; it is a community issue. We are on the ground, we know it, and we will handle it very well.

“Because of security reasons, I will not divulge all the information. But our investors should be assured that what happened in Darazo is not banditry,” he said.

Governor Mohammed, however, said that while security agencies had advised the state government to close schools over the possibility of student abductions, the Darazo incident should not be misconstrued as part of the wider insecurity linked to bandits.

Bauchi State Police Command had on Sunday announced the death of five personnel in what it described as an ambush by bandits in Sabon Sara village, Darazo LGA.

The command’s spokesperson, Ahmed Wakil, said the officers were attacked while responding to distress calls from the community.