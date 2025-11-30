Bandits storm Sokoto village, abduct bride, several wedding guests

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Armed bandits on Saturday night abducted a bride, her bridesmaids, and several well-wishers in Chacho village, Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State, disrupting preparations for a wedding scheduled for the following morning.

The attackers reportedly invaded the community around midnight, firing sporadically before whisking away the victims. Residents said women who had gathered to support the young bride were among those taken.

The Sokoto APC chairman, Hon. Isah Sadeeq Achida, confirmed that villagers were abducted but said he could not verify whether the bride was among them or provide the exact number of victims. Attempts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Rufai, were unsuccessful, as he neither answered calls nor responded to text messages.

The incident occurred just hours after a ransom of ₦4 million and a motorcycle was reportedly paid to secure the release of earlier victims in Rabah town, raising fresh concerns about escalating insecurity across the state.

Chacho, the hometown of the Sokoto State Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Shehu Alhaji Chacho, has become the latest target in a series of kidnappings affecting several communities. Residents say they have been living in fear following repeated attacks in surrounding areas.

A resident who spoke anonymously described the raid as “heartbreaking,” noting that women, children, and the elderly fled into nearby bushes as the gunmen operated freely without resistance. He added that the bandits have not yet contacted the bride’s family or community leaders with any demands, leaving relatives distressed and unsure of the victims’ fate.

As the community awaits updates, fear and uncertainty continue to grip Chacho village, once peaceful but now struggling under the weight of widespread insecurity. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement, while residents are pleading for urgent government intervention.