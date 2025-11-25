Bandits launch fresh attack on Kwara community

File photo

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Bandits, in a fresh attack on Isapa community, in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, yesterday, tried to abduct locals, but was successfully rebuffed by the vigilante members, who were on standby.

Vanguard gathered that there was intense exchange of gunshots between the bandits and the local vigilantes.

The community reportedly sent Save our Souls to the state government which immediately directed soldiers in Eruku to their rescue.

It was gathered that there was no casualty on the part of the vigilantes because the bullets couldn’t penetrate while the bandits were repelled at press time.

Isapa is about five kilometers from Eruku where three persons were killed and 38 congregation kidnapped inside a church last week Tuesday.

The Treasurer of Isapa Peoples Union, IPU, Mr. Abayomi Daramola confirmed the attack in an interview with Vanguard, yesterday evening.

“My people called me this evening (yesterday) to inform me of the bandits attack on our community,but thank God they weren’t able to abduct anyone.

“Our local vigilantes were up to the task as they engage them in gunshots. SoS was sent to the state government which immediately directed soldiers in Eruku, which is just few miles away to reinforce.

“They have left the community as we speak,” Daramola said.