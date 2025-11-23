Bandits kill Islamic cleric in Bauchi, kidnap wife, daughter

File photo

By Charly Agwam

An Islamic cleric in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Alh. Muhammad Bakoshi was killed by bandits following a raid in his locality in the wee hours of Saturday.

Vanguard reliably gathered that bandits whose number could not be ascertained attacked the home of the late Islamic Cleric who, before his death, was the Discipline Officer of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Zalau.

The bandits also kidnapped the cleric’s wife, who gave birth two weeks ago, along with her daughter, to an unknown destination.

The sad development has thrown the community into fear and grief as they have been exposed to insecurity and bandits’ attacks

The Bauchi Police Command has not officially reacted to the development as of the time of this report.

Vanguard News