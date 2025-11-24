Ban on sachet alcohol threatens N1.9trn local investments — MAN

…Says 500,000 direct jobs at risk

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has warned that the decision to ban the production and sale of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and small PET bottles by 31st December, 2025 could lead to the loss of over N1.9 trillion investments by indigenous companies and 500,000 direct, and 5 million indirect jobs.

The outcry follows the recent directive by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to effect a ban on sachet alcoholic beverages by the end of the year, based on a resolution passed by the Senate at its sitting on Thursday, 6th November, 2025.

In a statement yesterday, Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, while calling for the rescission of the ban, noted that the issues on the ban had earlier been resolved by an enlarged committee comprising all the stakeholders and NAFDAC representatives, who validated the National Alcohol Policy in October 2025.

He emphasised that the statement of abuse by minors as a result of sales of the products in sachets has been dismissed by several empirical research that were independently conducted by the government.

His words: “This pronouncement, which we believe is counterproductive and forebodes economic dislocation of significant proportions for the nation at this period, will have serious consequences for the now stabilizing economy for the following reasons:

“Loss of over N1.9 trillion investment, largely by the indigenous Nigerian companies; consequential mass retrenchment of over 500,000 direct employees and approximately 5 million indirect through contracts, marketing and other logistics;

“Reduction in capacity utilisation in manufacturing, which in recent quarters began to gradually improve on account of the industry’s contribution as a component of the food and beverages sector; and loss of indigenous businesses that may gradually obliterate local entrepreneurship development in the economy.”

Ajayi-Kadir further stated: “A ban would also literally yield the market to the influx of foreign brands, which are mostly smuggled. Apart from possible unwholesomeness, this will be at the expense of excluded domestic producers and loss of revenue for the Government.

“We therefore make a strident appeal for an expedited endorsement and implementation of the validated Nigeria National Alcohol Policy and its multi-sectoral implementation framework. We believe that this will make the implementation of the unwarranted ban unnecessary.”