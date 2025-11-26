Aviation remains Africa’s ‘connecting tissue’ — Keyamo

Festus Keyamo

By Nnasom David

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday declared that aviation is the “connecting tissue” linking commerce, tourism, manufacturing, and regional integration across Africa.

Speaking at a high-level virtual dialogue hosted by law firm Aluko & Oyebode, Keyamo said aviation must be treated as core economic infrastructure.

The webinar, themed “Navigating the African Skies: Legal, Economic and Trade Pathways for the Future of Aviation in Africa,” brought together top aviation, legal and economic experts from Nigeria and across the continent.

Keyamo renewed calls for full implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), warning that Africa risks economic isolation if reforms continue to stall.

He said the economic benefits of open skies remain “real, measurable, and urgent.”

Citing Nigeria’s recent legal reforms, including Federal High Court practice directions aligned with the Cape Town Convention, Keyamo said the country is taking concrete steps to boost investor confidence and lower aircraft financing costs.

He urged African states to harmonise legal frameworks to support leasing, dispute resolution and asset protection.

The Minister also highlighted the need for modern fleets and deeper partnerships with global manufacturers and lessors, referencing Nigeria’s recent Memorandum of Understanding with Boeing as a model for capability building and supply-chain integration.

He pushed for stronger safety oversight, fair competition, and investment in local industry through MRO facilities, training centres and technical talent.

“Open skies must work for African jobs and African businesses,” he said.

Keyamo outlined a five-point action plan for accelerating the continent’s aviation growth: phased SAATM implementation, harmonised legal systems, innovative financing models, sustainability-driven fleet upgrades, and deliberate investment in people and institutions.

He warned that failure to act would leave Africa economically disadvantaged, stressing that “the alternative to open skies is unacceptable.”

Keyamo reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to modernising its aviation infrastructure, deepening international partnerships, and delivering lower logistics costs and better connectivity for Nigerians.

He urged African governments, the private sector and young professionals to view aviation as a catalyst for continental prosperity.

“Open skies is not just a policy choice, it is an economic imperative for Africa’s future,” he said.