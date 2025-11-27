Atus backs Tinubu for second term, says only continuity can defeat insecurity

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Director-General of the Atum Humanitarian, Anti-Corruption and Charitable Initiative (AHACCI), Hon. Ismaila Yusuf Atus, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the country needs continuity in leadership to finally overcome terrorism, banditry and other persistent security threats.

He believes a second term for the President will solidify the gains of ongoing reforms and put Nigeria on a firmer path to stability.

In a statement he personally signed, Atus, who leads the humanitarian and anti-corruption organisation, said Nigeria’s security challenges did not begin today.

He argued that the situation had worsened under previous administrations, stressing that Tinubu has shown the readiness and political will needed to reverse the trend.

He recalled how insecurity spiked during the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, with frequent kidnappings and violent attacks affecting communities nationwide.

“We all know what happened in this country. There were several cases of kidnapping and many other issues. But under President Tinubu, I am optimistic things will improve. He is doing everything possible to fix the country,” Atus said.

Urging Nigerians to exercise patience, he appealed for continued trust in the President as he navigates difficult reforms aimed at turning the country around.

“We should give him more time. That is why we are asking for his re-election for a second term. With this, Nigeria will be better and more grateful,” he added.

Atus also commended the administration’s humanitarian focus, saying Tinubu’s policies are designed to support vulnerable groups, create jobs and ease hardship across the nation.

“He is taking care of a lot of vulnerable Nigerians; the old, the young was, and working to create jobs. When the country is peaceful, opportunities will increase, and hardship will reduce,” he said.

Looking back at Tinubu’s time as Lagos State Governor, Atus noted that the state’s transformation under his leadership; including security initiatives like Operation Sweep, offers a blueprint for stabilising the entire country.

“If you knew Lagos before Tinubu took over, you would understand the transformation. At one point, you could not walk freely. But Lagos became safe and prosperous under his leadership. The same idea will make Nigeria grow,” he stated.

He expressed his desire for Nigerians to witness what he calls a promising turnaround under Tinubu’s leadership.

“He is putting all his energy into building the country. We will support him for a second-term re-election so the progress can continue,” he said.