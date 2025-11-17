ASUU warns of possible fresh strike over slow pace of government negotiations

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kano Zone, has warned that Nigeria may be heading toward another round of industrial action following what it described as the Federal Government’s “snail-paced” and insincere handling of ongoing renegotiations.

Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Abdulkadir Muhammad, told journalists after a zonal meeting in Kano that the union is rapidly losing confidence in government’s commitment to addressing longstanding issues affecting the university system.

Muhammad recalled that ASUU suspended its two-week warning strike in October to allow for “meaningful and fruitful engagement,” but said government negotiators have instead adopted delay tactics and spread misinformation.

He said ASUU’s National Executive Council (NEC) met on November 8 and 9 at Taraba State University, where members reviewed government’s offers and the status of renegotiation. According to him, NEC was “seriously dismayed and disillusioned” by the slow pace of talks.

“Our hope for a holistic, amicable, and timely resolution of the contentious issues is increasingly being dashed,” he said, accusing some government functionaries of undermining the process and misleading the public.

Muhammad added that government proposals so far do not address the poor conditions of service driving massive brain drain in public universities. He faulted claims that ASUU’s demands had largely been met, describing them as propaganda.

“The one-month ultimatum given to government to respond to our demands will soon lapse,” he warned.

The union appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society groups, trade unions, students, parents, and other stakeholders to pressure the government to act swiftly and avert another total shutdown of the university system.