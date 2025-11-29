ASUU demands review of staff salary, says ‘our welfare is our fundamental right’

By Chinedu Adonu

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Branch, has reaffirmed its commitment to nation-building through quality teaching, research, and community service.

Speaking on Thursday during the 2025 ASUU Day celebration held at the Governor Peter Mbah Auditorium, ESUT main campus, Agbani, the Acting Chairperson, Comrade Andrew Apeh, urged members to remain steadfast in the pursuit of excellence and their welfare.

“As academic staff, we must continue to strive for excellence, inspiring our students and contributing to the growth of our nation,” he said.

Apeh stressed the need for unity and renewed commitment to the union’s welfare struggle.

“Our welfare is our fundamental right, and it’s time we demand it be addressed without politicization,” he declared.

Quoting Nelson Mandela’s famous words — “The greatest glory in living lies not in never failing, but in rising every time we fail” — Apeh encouraged members to rise and insist on their rights.

He lamented that ESUT academic staff receive significantly lower salaries than their counterparts in other state and federal universities.

“It pains greatly to see our counterparts receiving double our salary for almost a year now, while we battle for survival because our paltry salary no longer reflects the reality of today’s economic situation,” he said.

Apeh called for the implementation of the 25% and 35% wage award increments and a review of salaries in line with national benchmarks. He also demanded the payment and mainstreaming of the long-pending Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), which has been outstanding since 2008.

“We can’t wait any longer. This is an urgent call to the government and ESUT management to address our special plight.”

‘Academics Teach Like Philosophers but Are Paid Like Apprentices’ — ASUU NSUK Chair

Also speaking, the Chairperson of ASUU, Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), Comrade Zubairu Abdulmumini Loko, praised the union’s resilience, describing it as “unbroken, unbent, and unbowed for decades.”

Loko highlighted the frustrating conditions under which Nigerian academics operate.

“We teach like philosophers but are paid like apprentices. We produce research that transforms nations, yet struggle with facilities that belong in museums.”

He stressed that empowerment is not a slogan but a continuous struggle.

According to him, academic empowerment means:

Salaries that last the month

Research grants that fund real research

Infrastructure that respects academic dignity

University autonomy free from political interference

“No nation jokes with its academics and expects serious development. Empower academics today and Nigeria will be transformed tomorrow.”

On wellness, he noted that even lions rest.

“Comrades, you cannot lead a revolution with blood pressure higher than school fees. Wellness is not weakness; it is strategy.”

He urged ESUT academics to remain united, mentor younger colleagues, strengthen union structures, protect their wellbeing, and speak boldly against injustice.

“If the system refuses to hear us, we shall speak louder,” he concluded.

Professors Must Speak Truth to Power — Resource Person

Earlier, Comrade Ofukwu Raphael Agbo, National Resource Person, criticised Nigerian university professors for being docile in the face of injustice. Categorising professors into three groups, he said many avoid confrontation due to politicization and fear.

“ASUU remains the last moral firewall protecting Nigerian universities from total collapse. Someone must speak truth to power, even when power pretends to be deaf,” he said.

Event Highlights

The event featured medical check-ups, health talks, panel discussions, and interactive sessions. Highlights included:

Recognition and reward of retired and deceased members

Celebration of newly promoted ASUU professors

Honouring of past ASUU-ESUT leaders

A breakdown showed that:

27 ASUU-ESUT members are yet to receive their retirement benefits of ₦400,000 each

16 deceased members’ families are still owed death benefits of ₦400,000 each