Army denies abduction of Brigade Commander in Borno

The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports alleging the abduction of the Commander, 25 Task Force Brigade, Brig.-Gen. M. Uba, during an ambush by terrorists in Wajiroko, Azir-Multe axis of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Maiduguri by Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, Acting Director, Army Public Relations.

Anele said the troops, who were on a routine patrol to secure communities around Wajiroko and the fringes of Sambisa Forest, came under heavy fire from insurgents while returning to base.

She said the patrol team, led by Brig.-Gen. Uba and supported by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), fought gallantly and successfully repelled the ambush with superior firepower.

According to her, the insurgents were forced to withdraw in disarray, abandoning their mission.

The army spokesperson, however, confirmed that two soldiers and two CJTF members died in the encounter.

“The Army Headquarters commiserates with the families and associates of the deceased gallants who paid the supreme price in active service to the nation,” she said.

Anele urged the public to disregard what she described as a “fake narrative” suggesting the Brigade Commander was abducted, stressing that such reports were false and misleading.

She quoted the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, as saluting the courage, resilience and sacrifice of the troops operating in one of the most dangerous theatres of conflict.

“Their unflinching commitment, even in the face of grave danger, remains a powerful reminder of the daily sacrifices made by our gallant service men and women to keep Nigeria safe,” Shaibu said. (NAN)