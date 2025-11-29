Army confirms rescuing 21 abducted by bandits in Kogi

Troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other hybrid forces, on Thursday rescued 21 passengers abducted by bandits along highways in Kogi

The 12 Brigade’s spokesperson, Lt. Hassan Abdullahi, confirmed the rescue to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lokoja.

Abdullahi said the passengers were abducted on Thursday along the Kabba-Obajana road axis, where two security personnel lost their lives during the rescue operation.

He told NAN that rescue efforts had continued toward locating any remaining abductees and apprehending the perpetrators.

“Yes, it’s true. The incident happened on Thursday, and the troops are still combing the forest to apprehend the perpetrators,” Abdullahi said.

Sources had earlier reported that about 100 bandits targeted a convoy of six vehicles travelling between southern and northern Nigeria.

The source said that the attacks, which occurred around 2:00 p.m., affected a Toyota Siena (YAB 968 AX) from Osogbo to Kaduna, a Toyota Hiace (7BGT‑78LG) from Owo to Abuja.

It also added that a Hiace (GKP 178 XA) from Abuja to Ekiti, a Toyota Carina (JMU 648 AA) from Lokoja to Kabba, a Dangote truck hauling 900 bags of cement, and a J5 bus (FTA 313 XV) carrying pepper from Kano to Lagos, were also involved in the attacks.

The source said a joint rescue operation by the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Quick Response Units (QRU), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, local vigilante, and hunters engaged the bandits in a gun duel, securing the release of 21 passengers, including men, women, and infants.

“Rescued individuals include: Moses Oladimeji, Adele Jacob, Obed Onche, Babayemi & Funmilayo Ajayi, Samuel Olawoyin, Samuel Job, Jemima & Nanko Joseph, and Enenche Paulina.

“Also rescued were Bright, Rachael & Deborah Enenche (9 days old), Bukola & Toyin Clement, Glory & Faith Clement, Peter Olawale, and the drivers of the Dangote truck and J5 bus.

“Tragically, one soldier from Oshokoshoko sector and one vigilante from Odoape were killed,” the source said.

NAN recalls that the troops of the 12 Brigade had in a coordinated operation on Tuesday, foiled an ambush by bandits, killed one bandit and rescued a kidnapped victim along Kabba-Obajana road.

The communities were urged to remain on high alert amid rising bandit activity in Kogi State. (NAN)