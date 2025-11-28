Army achieves operational successes through indigenous languages – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, says the Nigerian Army is expanding the use of indigenous languages to strengthen intelligence gathering and improve operational efficiency across all theatres of operations nationwide.

Shaibu said this on Friday in Abuja at the graduation ceremony of the 20th Indigenous Languages Course, organised by the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), marking the third programme in the 2025 training cycle.

He was represented by the Chief of Administration (Army), Maj.-Gen. Isa Abdullahi, who attended the ceremony and spoke on behalf of the COAS, acknowledging the importance of language skills for effective operational engagement and security.

He said evolving security challenges across the country made proficiency in local languages an indispensable tool for troops, who relied heavily on human intelligence to interact meaningfully with host communities during operations.

According to him, effective communication with local populations enhances the extraction of credible information, builds trust with civilians and strengthens the Army’s ability to respond promptly and decisively to emerging threats and security challenges.

“Our operations are largely intelligence-driven, and human intelligence depends on effective interpersonal contact,” Shaibu said.

He emphasised the importance of understanding local customs, culture and dialects for improving operational planning and tactical decisions.

“Proficiency in local dialects significantly enhances our capacity to communicate and respond swiftly to threats,” he added, urging graduates to treat language skills as a critical tool for security, counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations.

Shaibu encouraged the graduating personnel to continue sharpening their language abilities, describing them as strategic assets, while also charging them to uphold professionalism, discipline and accountability amid a complex and evolving threat environment.

Earlier, the Director-General of NARC, retired Maj.-Gen. James Myam, said the Indigenous Languages Programme was designed to equip personnel to communicate effectively in at least two of Nigeria’s three major languages: Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.

Myam said the initiative aligns with the Nigerian Army Language Policy, which mandated officers and soldiers to acquire proficiency in indigenous languages to deepen community engagement and strengthen intelligence gathering nationwide.

He urged the graduates to continue practising the languages learnt and reminded them of mandatory recertification examinations required to retain the benefits and operational advantages attached to the programme’s certification.

The D-G cautioned personnel against focusing on allowances or incentives rather than genuine language development, adding that Army Headquarters would begin stricter monitoring of proficiency levels to ensure continuous improvement and operational effectiveness.

He commended the course coordinators, facilitators, and resource persons for delivering quality modules, lectures, and practical exercises throughout the two-month programme, which combined theory, language practice, and field engagement exercises to enhance learning.

He also expressed appreciation to the COAS for his guidance, leadership and support to the Centre, noting that institutional backing had been critical in sustaining and expanding the Indigenous Languages Programme for Army personnel. (NAN)