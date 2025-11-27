APC Northwest mourns passing of Dahiru Bauchi

Dahiru Usman Bauchi

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Northwest Zone has expressed profound sorrow over the death of renowned Islamic scholar and leader of the Ahlul Faidha in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

In a statement issued by the APC Zonal Publicity Secretary, Musa Mailafiya Mada, the Northwest Vice Chairman of the party, Garba Mohammed Datti, described Sheikh Bauchi’s passing as shocking and “a great loss to the Islamic world.”

Datti noted that Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi devoted more than six decades to teaching and preaching Islamic jurisprudence and the Qur’an, leaving a lasting impact on millions of followers across Nigeria and beyond.

“Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi dedicated his entire life, spanning over six decades, to the propagation of Islamic knowledge,” the statement read. “His teachings will continue to resonate with millions of his students and generations yet unborn until the Day of Reckoning, Insha’Allah.”

While mourning the revered scholar, Datti called on the Muslim Ummah to pray for the repose of his soul, recognizing his lifelong service to Islam and humanity.

“May Almighty Allah grant his family, the Tijaniyya sect, and the entire Muslim Ummah the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” he added.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi was widely regarded as one of the most influential Islamic clerics in West Africa, respected for his scholarship, piety, and commitment to spiritual education.