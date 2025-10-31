ANJET honours tourism icons, calls for culture-driven revival of Nigeria’s tourism sector

L-R: Foremost tour operator , Chief Yemi Alade; ATBOWATON President, Ganiyu Shekoni Balogun (Tarzan); Director General, NIHOTOUR, Dr. Abisoye Fagade; former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Ambassador Frank Ogbuewu; former Director General, NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe; former Assistant General Manager of Eko Hotels, Chief (Mrs.) Abimbola Bode-Thomas; Chief Executive Officer, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye; and former FTAN President, Mr. Nkereuwem Onung during the awards presentation held at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

By Jimoh Babatunde

Nigeria’s tourism industry received a major boost recently as the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) celebrated distinguished Nigerians whose contributions have shaped and sustained the country’s tourism and hospitality landscape.



At its annual conference and awards ceremony held at the Sheraton Lagos Hotel, themed “The Role of International Hospitality Brands in the Growth of Nigerian Tourism and Economy,” ANJET recognised several pioneers and trailblazers whose work has advanced the sector and inspired new generations of practitioners.



Among those honoured were former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Ambassador Frank Ogbuewu, who received the award of Most Impactful Nigerian Minister of Culture and Tourism; former Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, who bagged the title Pillar of Nigerian Tourism and Culture; and Chief (Mrs.) Abimbola Bode-Thomas, former Assistant General Manager of Eko Hotels, who was named Hospitality and Hotel Management Amazon.



Others included veteran tour operator Chief Jemi Alade, recognised as National Trailblazer in Inbound Tour Operations; immediate past President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, who received the Icon of Consistency and Resilience in National Tourism Leadership award; Engr. Ganiyu Shekoni Balogun (Tarzan), National Icon in Tourist Boat Operations and Water Transportation; Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, Foremost National Tourism Builder and Creative Mind; and the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, honoured for 40 Years of Impactful Contribution to Nigerian Tourism and the Economy.

Sheraton Lagos at 40: International Brands as Drivers of Growth

Delivering the guest address, Professor Wasiu Babalola, Fellow of the Institute of Hospitality (FIH), described Sheraton Lagos as “a beacon of global standards” and “a living classroom for the Nigerian hospitality industry.”



Babalola said Sheraton’s 40 years of uninterrupted operation in Nigeria symbolised resilience, leadership, and commitment to excellence, noting that international hospitality brands have played a vital role in shaping the nation’s economy through job creation, skill development, and foreign investment.



“When Sheraton Lagos opened its doors in 1985, it became a gateway to Nigeria — the first impression for many international travellers,” he said. “Beyond being a hotel, it has been a symbol of Nigeria’s readiness to engage the world, a training ground for professionals, and a pillar of the nation’s hospitality identity.”

The hospitality scholar emphasised that the hotel’s influence extends beyond accommodation, citing its impact on sectors such as transportation, agriculture, logistics, and entertainment.

“For every ₦1 million spent in the hospitality sector, an additional ₦1.6 million is generated in indirect and induced economic activity,” he noted.



“The sector connects aviation, food supply chains, construction, and entertainment, making it a true engine of growth.”

Babalola also credited Sheraton and other international brands—such as Marriott, Hilton, Radisson, and Ibis—for elevating service standards and shaping national tourism policies through collaboration with agencies like NIHOTOUR and the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC).

While celebrating their achievements, he urged industry stakeholders to tackle persistent challenges like infrastructure deficits, inconsistent regulations, currency instability, and workforce skill gaps.

He called for a collective commitment to five key priorities: deepening local content, institutionalising skills transfer, championing sustainability, embracing digital transformation, and preserving institutional memory.



“The next era of tourism must be green, inclusive, and digitally driven,” he said. “We must build systems that record and retain institutional knowledge, because when memory is lost, legacy is weak.”

Babalola praised ANJET for its decades-long contribution to the growth of tourism reportage in Nigeria, describing the association as “the archival voice of Nigeria’s tourism story.”

“The hospitality industry is more than a business; it is a bridge between nations, cultures, and economies. If nurtured properly, it can surpass oil in its contribution to Nigeria’s GDP,” he said.

Celebrating those who built Nigeria’s tourism visibility

In his welcome address, ANJET President, Mr. Okorie Uguru, said the awards were not just about recognition but about preserving institutional memory and appreciating those who laid the foundation for Nigeria’s tourism development.



“The individuals and distinguished Nigerians we are honouring today are among the people who built the visibility and growth the industry is enjoying. They have contributed and are still contributing to the sector,” Uguru said.

“As holders of institutional memories and archivists of this industry, we know the roles they have played in the development of Nigerian tourism. Years after some have left office, we still call them back to celebrate their legacy.”

Uguru also described the honourees as mentors whose work continues to inspire the next generation of tourism and hospitality professionals.

Runsewe: Nigeria must stop talking, start acting on tourism

Receiving his award, Otunba Segun Runsewe, who has led both the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and NCAC, lamented the lack of concrete action in the sector despite decades of dialogue.



“I stopped talking for some time because there’s too much talk in tourism and no action. We come, speak big grammar, and go back. If this country manages tourism well, no child should be jobless,” he said.



“After agriculture, tourism is the biggest employer of labour. Yet we are still playing games, still telling ourselves stories.”

Runsewe, who has been an outspoken advocate for integrating culture and tourism, noted that many untapped opportunities—such as religious and medical tourism—could transform Nigeria’s economy if properly harnessed.



“People think tourism is only about travel. No. When the late Pastor T. B. Joshua held his international crusades, there were over 20 private jets at our airports. That was religious tourism, but nobody keyed into it. We are sitting on a goldmine.”

Ogbuewu: Culture is our tourism’s strongest asset

Former Minister of Culture and Tourism and ex-Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Amb. Frank Ogbuewu, stressed that culture remains Nigeria’s most potent tourism asset and should be the foundation of the industry’s revival.



“If Nigeria plans to sell its tourism potential globally, then we must showcase our culture. Our culture is what makes us unique; it’s what visitors come to experience,” Ogbuewu said.



“They’re not coming to see skyscrapers—they have those already. They’re coming to see what makes us magical: our heritage, traditions, and way of life.”

He also urged continuity in government policies, warning that the absence of follow-through has hindered progress in the tourism sector.



“The problem we have is lack of continuity. When you get into office, continue from where your predecessor stopped. That’s how nations grow,” he advised.

A call for synergy between media and hospitality sectors

In his keynote address, Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Abisoye Fagade, called for stronger collaboration between the media and hospitality sectors to drive professionalism and reposition Nigeria as a top tourism destination.



“Other countries that are not half as blessed as Nigeria are thriving on tourism. We must build a skilled workforce that meets global standards and change our mindset towards collaboration,” he said.

A night of recognition and reflection

The ANJET Awards 2025 was attended by key industry stakeholders, government officials, and leading hospitality figures. Beyond the glitz, the event became a platform for sober reflection on Nigeria’s unrealised tourism potential and a renewed call to action for both government and private players.

As Uguru summed it up: “Our role as travel journalists is not just to report tourism but to help shape it. By celebrating these icons, we are preserving Nigeria’s tourism story—and reminding the nation of what’s possible when passion meets purpose.”