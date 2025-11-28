Andy Ruiz Jr. advises Jake Paul on how to defeat Anthony Joshua

By Emmanuel Okogba

Andy Ruiz Jr has outlined the one weapon he believes could give Jake Paul a chance of hurting Anthony Joshua when the pair meet in Miami on December 19.

Paul enters the eight-round heavyweight contest as a significant underdog, having built his career largely against MMA fighters and smaller opponents. By contrast, Joshua has faced the sport’s elite, including Ruiz Jr himself – the man who produced one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight history.

In their first fight at Madison Square Garden in 2019, Ruiz Jr stunned the boxing world by dropping Joshua four times before stopping him in the seventh round to become unified heavyweight champion. Although Joshua comfortably won the rematch, Ruiz Jr’s shock victory remains one of the sport’s most dramatic twists.

As Paul prepares for his biggest challenge yet, Ruiz Jr has now offered insight into the punch he believes could trouble Joshua.

“Just get him with the right hand,” Ruiz Jr told TMZ. “That’s what Jake Paul is looking for – the right hand – and if he lands, he can do good damage. A lot of people underestimate Jake Paul, but in reality, he’s a good fighter. He’s dedicated, and that’s what I like about him.”

Paul has only 13 professional bouts to his name and is expected to come under pressure early against the former two-time heavyweight champion. Most analysts believe he lacks the power needed to seriously hurt Joshua, even if he attempts to replicate Ruiz Jr’s aggressive, close-range style.

The Youtuber, however, insists he is not intimidated. Speaking at the launch press conference, the 28-year-old pointed to Joshua’s past struggles in the United States, saying: “Look what happened the last time they came to America and the plans they had.”