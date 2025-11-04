Anambra Showdown 2025: IGP urges candidates to embrace peace throughout the electoral process

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has called on all political parties participating in Saturday’s Anambra governorship election to embrace peace throughout the electoral process.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Ben Okolo, the IGP stressed the need for political tolerance, respect for democratic values, and a violence-free exercise. He urged candidates and their supporters to ensure a hitch-free election.

Egbetokun reaffirmed the readiness of the Nigeria Police Force and sister security agencies to provide adequate security before, during, and after the election, assuring that officers would remain neutral and professional in discharging their duties.

He commended the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, for his proactive security engagements and continuous advocacy for peace across the state.

The IGP made it clear that state-controlled security outfits would not be involved in election duties, warning that any such operatives found around polling areas would be sanctioned. He also cautioned that candidates and politicians would not be allowed to move around with security escorts on Election Day to prevent obstruction of the voting process.

To ensure safety and order, no fewer than 25,000 police personnel have been deployed across the state, alongside reinforcements from other security agencies.