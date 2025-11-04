Anambra 2025: Chidoka brothers lead Obosi stakeholders in solidarity road show for Soludo

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, his wife Barrister Chidinma, and his younger brother, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, on Monday led Obosi stakeholders and hundreds of residents in a solidarity road show to declare full support for Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s re-election bid.

The massive procession, estimated at over 1,000 participants, began at the residence of Chief Linus Mgbakogu (Attah Obosi) in Little Wood Estate. From there, the crowd trekked through Ukwu-Udara Bus Stop, Eke Market, and Nkwo Market, Obosi, before ending at the Chidoka family compound. Throughout the rally, supporters chanted “Four plus four equals eight years for Soludo.”

Participants wore branded vests and caps with inscriptions such as “Soludo must go for a second tenure” and “4+4 = 8,” as they marched for more than three hours.

Prominent stakeholders who joined the procession included Chief Linus Mgbakogu (Attah Obosi), Chief Hyman Udemba (Akamkposi Obosi), Chief Chuma Muoagom (Ojoma Obosi), Nze Tochukwu Obienu, immediate past chairman of Obosi youths, and Chief Ekene Ebuzeme (Ikenga Oba).

Speaking at his residence after the rally—punctuated by songs and dancing—Chief Osita Chidoka said that after carefully reviewing Governor Soludo’s performance in nearly four years in office, they considered it necessary to support him for a second term to complete the projects he has started.

He added that supporting Soludo’s re-election would ensure a smooth power transition back to Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, which he said is next in line to produce the governor after Anambra South, where Soludo hails from.

Echoing his position, Hon. Obinna Chidoka and former Obosi youth leader Nze Obienu said that Obosi indigenes across party lines had been asking for direction, and the Chidoka brothers had waited for the right time to guide them.