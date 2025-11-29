Air Peace slams SmartLynx with lawsuit

Air Peace

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, has filed a lawsuit against Latvia-based ACMI and charter operator, SmartLynx, alleging a breach of their aircraft lease arrangement.

Few weeks ago, Air Peace accused SmartLynx of withdrawing three of its wet-leased aircraft without notice, saying the situation led to widespread flight delays and cancellations.

A statement by the airline’s management said its losses from the development currently stood at $38,042,843.84.

The statement reads: “During the operation of the lease, Smartlynx deliberately defrauded Air Peace and fraudulently obtained several advance payments under the pretext that it would operate the agreed block hours. Smartlynx fully knew—months before receiving these payments—that it had no intention of operating the prepaid block hours, yet it continued to demand and receive payments from Air Peace under false pretences.

“As of the date of this press statement, Air Peace’s total losses stand at USD 38,042,843.84 (Thirty-eight million, forty-two thousand, eight hundred and forty-three dollars and eighty-four cents).

“This situation led to the initiation of court proceedings by Air Peace against Smartlynx. On November 12, 2025, the court issued an order against SmartLynx.”

Meanwhile, SmartLynx Airlines, Monday, announced that it has ceased operations after new management determined that its financial outlook and long-term sustainability were untenable.