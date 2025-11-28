Africa faces cholera, Mpox, other emergencies amid funding boost

Africa is confronting multiple high-burden health emergencies, including widespread cholera outbreaks, rising Mpox cases and active viral haemorrhagic fever events.

These emergencies, however, are occurring as the continent is receiving major global financing to strengthen pandemic preparedness.

Prof. Yap Boum, Incident Manager for Health Emergencies at Africa CDC, made the remarks on Friday during the continent’s virtual weekly press briefing.

Boum, who said Africa remains a “high-threat environment,” commended governments and partners for aligning around the Africa Health Security and Sovereignty (AHSS) agenda.

He noted that “progress is only possible when we deliver at scale and keep Africa’s people at the centre of our work.”

Boum said Africa received 234 million dollars, representing 47 per cent of all approved funds under the Fund’s Third Call for Proposals, at the recent Pandemic Fund Board Meeting in Kigali.

He said Africa CDC also secured an additional 40 million dollars to scale up cross-border surveillance, regional coordination and community-level monitoring in high-risk countries.

“Senegal, Cameroon, South Sudan, Angola, Zimbabwe, Somalia, and Malawi were among the countries awarded new financing for enhanced health security,” he said.

He said that Africa CDC reported over 308,935 cholera cases and 7,131 deaths in 2025, marking a sharp rise from previous years.

“Five countries, South Sudan, Sudan, DRC, Angola, and Nigeria, accounted for nearly 88 per cent of all cholera cases.

“Angola, Kenya, Mozambique and Burundi experienced significant surges in epidemiological weeks 41–46, with Angola alone reporting more than 34,000 cases and 877 deaths this year,” he said.

According to him, the Mpox outbreak remains widespread, with Africa recording 132,008 suspected cases and 40,138 confirmed cases in 2025, more than double the 2024 figures.

“Sierra Leone, however, has recorded a 99 per cent decline, reaching 31 days without a confirmed case, while Liberia remains the main driver of recent increases,” he said.

He disclosed that a new Mpox case was confirmed this week in Mali, prompting immediate activation of surveillance and laboratory readiness.

“Ethiopia continues to manage a Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) outbreak in Jinka town, with 12 confirmed cases, seven deaths, and ongoing contact tracing and active case search.

“In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak is nearing closure with no new confirmed cases since September 27, and only four days left to complete the mandatory 42-day countdown towards official declaration of outbreak termination.

“Namibia also reported a confirmed and fatal case of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), triggering immediate emergency response,” he said.

He highlighted a major health workforce gap, revealing that Africa currently has only half of the 2 million community health workers required to ensure strong primary healthcare and early outbreak detection.

“A recent BMJ Global Health article authored by senior Africa CDC officials warns that fragmented and underfunded CHW programmes are undermining the continent’s health security,” he said.

He said that more than 4.8 million Mpox vaccine doses had so far been delivered to 16 countries, with over 1.9 million people vaccinated.

“Kenya and Liberia are expected to receive additional doses in early December, while Mozambique commenced roll-out on Nov. 27,” he added.

He urged partners to sustain investment and coordination, stressing that increasing climate-linked outbreaks, weak water and sanitation systems, and strained health infrastructure continue to stretch national capacities.

“We must expand surveillance, scale community health worker programmes, and strengthen emergency operations.

” Africa needs stronger systems, smarter investments and deeper collaboration,” he said.

Vanguard News